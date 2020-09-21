ELECTION: Langley City lawyer announced run for MLA seat

Andrew Mercier is running for the NDP party in the Langley riding

Andrew Mercier, with daughter Charlotte and wife Kate, has announced a run in the upcoming provincial election for the NDP. (NDP)

A local lawyer and executive director of the BC Building Trades will run for the NDP in the Langley riding, currently occupied by Liberal MLA Mary Polak.

Andrew Mercier announced his run in the provincial election soon after Premier John Horgan dropped the writ.

“This is a historic time. We need to put the politics behind us so that we can move forward with our democracy and make sure that people in Langley can decide our future,” Mercier said.

He said he wants to join the Horgan government to “continue moving forwards—not backwards” and lauded his leadership that has kept “job sites open and working people safe.”

• READ MORE: Langley MLA disappointed election call came during pandemic

To see Langley continue to progress, Mercier wants to bring his voice to the table and help guide the region he calls home. As Mercier points out, “This is the community I grew up in, the community where my wife and I are raising our daughter. We need to make sure that we have a government that will protect us and keep us safe during this pandemic, and will make sure that families aren’t falling behind.”

He pointed to the dramatic growth Langley has seen.

“We have seen unprecedented growth in the past decade. Langley is younger and more diverse than ever,” he said. “Along with our growing population we have growing needs for better health care, better access to child care, and more transit options.”

Mercier sits on the University of the Fraser Valley’s board of governors and is a member of the City of Langley’s Crime Prevention Task Group. He ran for City council in 2018 and for MLA of the Langley riding in 2013.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

election