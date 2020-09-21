Andrew Mercier, with daughter Charlotte and wife Kate, has announced a run in the upcoming provincial election for the NDP. (NDP)

ELECTION: Langley City lawyer announced run for MLA seat

Andrew Mercier is running for the NDP party in the Langley riding

A local lawyer and executive director of the BC Building Trades will run for the NDP in the Langley riding, currently occupied by Liberal MLA Mary Polak.

Andrew Mercier announced his run in the provincial election soon after Premier John Horgan dropped the writ.

“This is a historic time. We need to put the politics behind us so that we can move forward with our democracy and make sure that people in Langley can decide our future,” Mercier said.

He said he wants to join the Horgan government to “continue moving forwards—not backwards” and lauded his leadership that has kept “job sites open and working people safe.”

• READ MORE: Langley MLA disappointed election call came during pandemic

To see Langley continue to progress, Mercier wants to bring his voice to the table and help guide the region he calls home. As Mercier points out, “This is the community I grew up in, the community where my wife and I are raising our daughter. We need to make sure that we have a government that will protect us and keep us safe during this pandemic, and will make sure that families aren’t falling behind.”

He pointed to the dramatic growth Langley has seen.

“We have seen unprecedented growth in the past decade. Langley is younger and more diverse than ever,” he said. “Along with our growing population we have growing needs for better health care, better access to child care, and more transit options.”

Mercier sits on the University of the Fraser Valley’s board of governors and is a member of the City of Langley’s Crime Prevention Task Group. He ran for City council in 2018 and for MLA of the Langley riding in 2013.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday
Next story
ELECTION: Langley Township councillor Margaret Kunst will be the Liberal candidate in Langley East

Just Posted

ELECTION: Langley City lawyer announced run for MLA seat

Andrew Mercier is running for the NDP party in the Langley riding

Korean county donates masks to Langley

A local memorial has connected the two communities

Langley MLA disappointed election call came during pandemic

Mary Polak said she still wants to help constituents when asked why she’s running again

ELECTION: Langley Township councillor Margaret Kunst will be the Liberal candidate in Langley East

Party decides race for nomination after snap election call

Scheduled road closures in Langley

Some projects are scheduled to begin this week

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Dr. Bonnie Henry wasn’t asked about early B.C. election

B.C. VOTES 2020: highlights from day one

COVID-19 testing lineup wraps around block in Chilliwack

Testing lineup includes seniors, children and their parents as demand seems to surge

Former worker at Surrey brewery claims he was bullied on the job

Human rights complaint to be heard against Surrey’s Central City Brewers and Distillers Ltd.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

Most Read