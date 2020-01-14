(CORGI HomePlan/Flickr)

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

This week’s cold snap in much of the province has helped set a new record for demand for electricity.

BC Hydro said Tuesday energy consumption hit 10,302 megawatts the day before, marking a new high for peak hourly demand, which is the hour customers use the most electricity. That’s 16 per cent higher than the week previous.

The previous record was set on Jan. 3, 2017, when power peaked at 10,194 megawatts.

The utility said it expects even higher peak loads – between 9,800 and 10,600 megawatts – with more snow expected and the mercury not set to rise.

BC Hydro shares these tips to reduce electricity use in the winter, when residential use can climb by 88 per cent on average:

– Set the thermostat at an ideal temperature based on time of day:

16 C when sleeping or away from home

21 C when relaxing or watching TV

18 C when doing housework or cleaning

– Avoid cranking up the thermostat. This does not heat the home up faster than turning it up a degree or two at a time

– Draftproof around windows and doors to reduce heat loss by 10 per cent

READ MORE: School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -47.5C

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans
Next story
Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Just Posted

Aldergrove Totems curling team earn second place victory at Richmond Junior Bonspiel

This was the first tournament for team member’s Cole Zaniol, Evan Dyce, Ethan Shaw, Peter Kautzman

Golden Ears Writers and Readers festival returns to Maple Ridge

Event to feature workshops leads by writers, like local Cathy Ace

Vehicle slams through front of auto insurance broker

Central Agencies LTD off 200 Street in Langley had been operating at that location since fall

WEATHER: Special weather statement issued for Langley

Langley schools open Tuesday

TRAFFIC: Langley Highway 1 crash slowing westbound traffic

Traffic down to single lane at 248th Street

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

COLUMN: How to drive on an icy highway (and, maybe, save yourself from the tailgater behind you)

Physics can be your friend – or your highway – when the snow starts to fly

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

RCMP cleared of misconduct in Hope motorcycle crash from 2019

Police watchdog says suspect was fleeing crime scene on stolen motorcycle when he crashed

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

Knitters in Chilliwack make joey pouches, bird’s nests for animals harmed in Australian wildfires

Two Chilliwack women have organized a craft circle to help make items for injured, orphaned animals

Most Read