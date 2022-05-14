B.C. Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Farnworth says an automated alert system will be in place in June to notify residents of dangerously high temperatures like last year’s fatal heat dome. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Farnworth says an automated alert system will be in place in June to notify residents of dangerously high temperatures like last year’s fatal heat dome. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Emergency alert system in B.C. to be in place for extreme heat in June: minister

Nearly 600 people died from heat-related deaths last June

British Columbia’s public safety minister says an automated alert system will be in place in June to notify residents of dangerously high temperatures like last year’s fatal heat dome.

Mike Farnworth made the comment during a Vancouver news conference with federal ministers as they outlined wildfire response and prevention funding.

Alert Ready is a tool used by governments across the country to broadcast warnings on radio and television stations, as well as compatible wireless devices.

Farnworth announced last week the tool is ready for use during floods and that it would be expanded to wildfires in June.

At the time, he said more work needed to be done by health officials to determine the parameters for a heat warning.

However, on Friday, he said launching the alert system in June has always been the government’s intention.

“Previously, we’ve been prepared to deploy the system for tsunami warning, civil emergencies and Amber Alerts. But now we’re online for flood dangers and the system will go further to expand wildfire threats by early June and heat alerts at the same time,” Farnworth told a crowd gathered at the HMCS Discovery Naval Reserve in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

In response to a question about the timeline, Farnworth said: “It has always been our plan that it would be ready by June.”

The BC Coroners Service has said scorching temperatures last summer caused nearly 600 heat-related deaths.

– The Canadian Press

Emergency alert system

Previous story
Amtrak Cascades from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., postponed another half-year
Next story
$416 million in disaster funding comes through for homes lost in B.C. wildfires

Just Posted

Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Police officers dodge cones on motorcycles during the annual training

Brookswood Mills is a upscale community being built near the water between the South Langley neighbourhoods of Fernridge and Brookswood. (Vesta/Langley Advance Times)
Langley builders scoop up industry kudos

A KFC seen through the broken wall of another building on the Langley Township-owned site in Aldergrove at the entrance to the downtown. The Township is asking residents what they want to see there in the future. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)
Future of Aldergrove’s ‘gateway’ site up for debate

Dairy cattle from the North Langley Bethell farm walked across flooded land to higher ground during the 1948 flood, relocated temporarily to a neighbour’s house. That historic flood is most often referred to as the Fraser River Flood. (Langley Centennial Museum/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Flood potential – Preventing what’s to come

Pop-up banner image ×