Mark Warawa. (File)

Endowment fund launched in honour of late Langley MP Mark Warawa

Legacy fund will be used to support charities

A legacy fund to honour the memory of late Langley MP Mark Warawa will be used to support charities in “beautiful Langley,” as he often referred to his hometown.

NATS Nursery has donated $1,000 to seed the creation of the Mark Warawa Legacy Fund charity endowment, and the amount was matched by Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union..

Rod Nataros, principal and founder at NATS Nursery, remembered Warawa as a “man with a strong moral and ethical compass.”

“His passion for native plants and ecological stewardship was exemplified by ‘doing’ and that’s how the Environmental Hero Awards – a series of annual awards to recognize environmental initiatives – were born,” Nataros said.

“Mark was a friend to the environmental movement and NATS Nursery. We were proud to work alongside him toward ecological restoration and hope his legacy fund will continue to encourage people to do what they can and tell [others] about it.”

Mark’s wife Diane said the family was grateful that through the fund, “not only his name will be remembered, but also his passion to create a cleaner and healthier environment for generations to come.”

“Mark loved Langley and promoted beautiful Langley whenever he could,” Diane added.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: MP Warawa remembered for kindness, faith, convictions

As a husband and father of five, Mark served as an Abbotsford city councillor from 1990 until 2004, before holding office as Member of Parliament for Langley-Aldergrove from 2004 until 2019. In addition to being the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of the Environment, he was also a member of the Standing Committee on Justice, Human Rights, Public Safety, and Emergency Preparedness.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s MP Mark Warawa delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons

Donations to the Mark Warawa Legacy Fund can be made online at canadahelps.org or by cheque mailed to First West Foundation (6470 201 Street, Langley, BC V2Y 2X4).

Donations of $10 or more will receive a charitable tax receipt.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EnvironmentLangleyWarawa

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend
Next story
Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

Just Posted

Endowment fund launched in honour of late Langley MP Mark Warawa

Legacy fund will be used to support charities

A ‘spike’ in mail theft, Langley RCMP warn

Incidents are up 158 per cent

Car-free lane on Walnut Grove’s 88th Ave unlikely: mayor

Cycling advocates are asking for temporary changes to traffic patterns on 88th and 216th

$48 million drop in revenue forecast for Langley Township in 2020

Council could face 25 per cent of property owners not paying tax this year

Downtown Langley summer festivals cancelled due to COVID

Both Arts Alive and the Fork & Finger festivals for 2020 are off, organizers confirm

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Family of 7 loses everything in Abbotsford house fire

GoFundMe account set up after blaze destroys two-storey home

Owner of raccoon-infested Abbotsford house told to tear down building

Cost to demolish dilapidated Abbotsford home would be tacked onto owners’ property taxes

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

Most Read