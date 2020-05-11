Endowment fund launched in honour of late Langley MP Mark Warawa

Legacy fund will be used to support charities

A legacy fund to honour the memory of late Langley MP Mark Warawa will be used to support charities in “beautiful Langley,” as he often referred to his hometown.

NATS Nursery has donated $1,000 to seed the creation of the Mark Warawa Legacy Fund charity endowment, and the amount was matched by Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union..

Rod Nataros, principal and founder at NATS Nursery, remembered Warawa as a “man with a strong moral and ethical compass.”

“His passion for native plants and ecological stewardship was exemplified by ‘doing’ and that’s how the Environmental Hero Awards – a series of annual awards to recognize environmental initiatives – were born,” Nataros said.

“Mark was a friend to the environmental movement and NATS Nursery. We were proud to work alongside him toward ecological restoration and hope his legacy fund will continue to encourage people to do what they can and tell [others] about it.”

Mark’s wife Diane said the family was grateful that through the fund, “not only his name will be remembered, but also his passion to create a cleaner and healthier environment for generations to come.”

“Mark loved Langley and promoted beautiful Langley whenever he could,” Diane added.

As a husband and father of five, Mark served as an Abbotsford city councillor from 1990 until 2004, before holding office as Member of Parliament for Langley-Aldergrove from 2004 until 2019. In addition to being the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of the Environment, he was also a member of the Standing Committee on Justice, Human Rights, Public Safety, and Emergency Preparedness.

Donations to the Mark Warawa Legacy Fund can be made online at canadahelps.org or by cheque mailed to First West Foundation (6470 201 Street, Langley, BC V2Y 2X4).

Donations of $10 or more will receive a charitable tax receipt.

