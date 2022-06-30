The BC Ferries the Queen of Alberni broke down this week, causing sailing cancellations the day before the long weekend. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries the Queen of Alberni broke down this week, causing sailing cancellations the day before the long weekend. (News Bulletin file photo)

Engine trouble on BC Ferries vessel causes sailing cancellations ahead of long weekend

Four sailings from Nanaimo, four from West Vancouver cancelled Thursday, June 30

A BC Ferries vessel is docked with engine trouble causing numerous cancellations ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

BC Ferries, in a service notice, advised that the Queen of Alberni is being repaired and all its sailings today, June 30, have been cancelled. Four sailings from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay and four sailings from West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled.

“Following an earlier engineering update, an additional issue was discovered with the Queen of Alberni’s piston assembly, which will require critical machining to repair,” noted BC Ferries. “In order to complete these and the earlier repairs to its main engine cylinder head and liner, the Queen of Alberni will remain out of service [Thursday]. Our engineering team continues to work diligently to resolve the issue.”

The ferry company said the “significant” repairs will need to be followed by “a number of tests and trials,” so the Queen of Alberni’s scheduled sailings on Friday, July 1, could also be impacted.

The impacted sailings include the 7:40 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. sailings from Departure Bay and the 10 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. sailings from Horseshoe Bay.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” the service notice concluded.

For updates and more information, visit www.bcferries.com and www.twitter.com/bcferries.

READ ALSO: First long weekend of summer will bring sailing waits at BC Ferries terminals


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
VIDEO: Fire rips through East Vancouver Value Village
Next story
Vancouver man arrested after throwing glass bottle at a baby in a stroller

Just Posted

It’s been a few years since Aldergrove came together to celebrate Canada Day with a huge parade downtown. The last one was in 2019 – pre-COVID. But these festivities and more are on tap this coming Friday, July 1. (Aldergrove Star files)
Celebrate Canada Day Aldergrove style

Singer and songwriter Daniel Wesley grew up in Langley, and he’s returning to town this weekend to be part of the Canada Day celebrations in Fort Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley musician returns to Fort Langley for Canada Day

Syd Pickerell is the vice president of B.C. Farm Museum (Langley Advance Times files)
BC Farm Museum returning with Canada Day celebrations

Langleyites of all age celebrate 2018 Canada Day at Willoughby’s Canada Day event. (Langley Advance Times files).
Martial Arts, African music and more for July 1

Pop-up banner image ×