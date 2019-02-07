(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Environment Canada issues wind warning across Lower Mainland ahead of snow

First comes snow, then winds gusting to 90 kilometres per hour

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning across the Lower Mainland, ahead of anticipated snow.

Wind gusts will reach 90 kilometres per hour late Friday in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley as Arctic air pushes southwards toward the coast, the national weather agency said.

But first, light snow may fall over the region Thursday evening, with periods of snowfall totalling two to four centimetres on Friday.

The bitterly cold winds may cause reduced visibility, the forecaster warned, as well as damage buildings.

More snow may be seen Saturday. The outflow winds are anticipated to diminish Sunday morning.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say
Next story
Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’

Just Posted

Environment Canada issues wind warning across Lower Mainland ahead of snow

First comes snow, then winds gusting to 90 kilometres per hour

Liquor on 248th, diversifies Otter Co-op’s retail offering to community

The Otter Co-op’s new retail liquor location in Aldergrove boasts largest walk-in beer cooler in B.C.

Ice drifts on Fraser River near Langley

Ice floes formed on the Fraser River and collided with the shoreline along Derby Reach Thursday.

Langley nature: Ducks on ice

Ice on a Langley City lagoon made it tough for some ducks during the cold snap.

VIDEO: Third defeat over Prince George in less than a week for Vancouver Giants

Bowen Byram’s third OT win of the season lifts the G-Men over the Cougars

B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for clean alternative to fentanyl-contaminated street drugs

Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’

‘He is not the same man he was before his hospitalization,’ judge says

Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The NDP has asked the commissioner of elections, Yves Cote, to investigate the mansion matter

Training dummy or actual body? B.C. RCMP recovery mission takes a humorous turn

“Cold and unresponsive” body was DND training dummy

ICBC expecting $1.18 billion annual loss as new injury caps take effect

Injury lawyers ramping up opposition to minor injury tribunal

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

A bug had allowed callers to activate another person’s microphone remotely

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

PHOTOS: Feds, Coast Guard seize over 200 illegal crab traps near Delta

Officers release almost 1,300 crabs back into wild in Boundary Bay

Most Read