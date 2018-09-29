Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Though autumn has just nicely settled in over B.C., it looks like the white stuff might be making an early appearance in the province’s interior Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for the Connector, Kootenay Pass and Coquihalla areas calling for rain and the potential of snow in the interior.

The statement reads: “an approaching low pressure system combined with snow levels lowering to 1,200 to 1,500 metres will give snow to the Southern Interior highway mountain passes overnight through Sunday.”

Five to 10 cm of snow is forecast on the Connector, and two to four cm on the northern part of the Coquihalla.

The statemen continues, noting: “rain is expected over the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass as snow levels are forecast to remain above these passes.”

Be sure to check Environment Canada weather reports and Drive BC for information if you plan on travelling through the interior passes. Winter tires are required to be installed on vehicles travelling at high elevation beginning Monday.

