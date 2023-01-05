A hiker takes in the snow covered mountains surrounding Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park on June 22, 2002. Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A hiker takes in the snow covered mountains surrounding Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park on June 22, 2002. Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environmental groups welcome Parks Canada buyout of Jasper Park backcountry lodges

Advocates say move needed to protect caribou herds on the edge of disappearing

Environmental groups are welcoming Parks Canada’s buyout of two businesses in Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley, a scenic destination also used by vanishing caribou herds.

Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association says buying out the backcountry lodges is unfortunate but needed to protect the herds, which are on the edge of disappearing.

She says the two lodges were on habitat used by caribou for calving, rearing and rutting, and added to pressures the animals were facing from predators.

The owner of one of the lodges declined to comment.

Caribou herds in the area are now so small, they can’t produce enough calves to expand the herds, and Parks Canada is considering a captive breeding program to bring them back.

Parks Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elderly couple nearly tricked out of $9K in North Vancouver bail scam
Next story
Fish farm workers rescue 2 dogs found hungry and alone on remote B.C. island

Just Posted

Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal, left, with Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon (center) and Langley MLA Andrew Mercier. (Ministry of Housing/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Housing Minister visits Langley mayors

The Alder Grove Heritage Society and other education and history groups have posted condolences on their social media about the passing of Maureen Pepin. (Alder Grove Heritage Society Facebook)
Aldergrove educator and historian dies

A mixed-use housing building under construction in Langley City on Dec. 5, 2023. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Home sales hit new low as Langley prices keep dropping

A mud-splattered excavator was digging up the site of the Alder Grove Town Centre project on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Alder Grove Town Centre project foundations taking shape