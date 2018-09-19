VIDEO: ERT descends on Langley property Wednesday

Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a Willoughby home.

Multiple policing agencies were at a home in Willoughby in a what a witness reported seemed to be a high-risk search warrant execution.

Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) and members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) along with the RCMP helicopter and Vancouver Police were seen in the 7300-block of 202A Street, late Wednesday afternoon.

The area was cordoned off and heavily armed law enforcement officers were on scene as ERT members went into a home. Three people were seen in handcuffs briefly before being released from custody, according to a witness.

 

