B.C. murderer Rabih Alkhalil is the most wanted fugitive in Canada. (Image courtesy of Bolo Program)

Escaped B.C. murderer now Canada’s most wanted fugitive with $250,000 reward

Rabih Alkhalil, 35, escaped the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre in July 2022

Canada’s Bolo Program released its latest list of top 25 wanted fugitives Tuesday (Oct. 18), and an at large B.C. murderer is sitting at the top.

Rabih Alkhalil, 35, escaped the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre in Port Coquitlam in July while awaiting trial for the 2012 murder of 36-year-old Sandip Duhre. Police say Alkhalil’s escape was assisted by two construction workers driving a white Econoline van.

In his absence, Alkhalil has since been convicted for Duhre’s murder, adding to a previous murder sentence originating from Toronto and a drug violence conviction originating from Montreal. Investigators say they don’t know for certain whether Alkhalil is still in Canada, and note that he fled to Greece back in 2012 when he was facing the Montreal charges. Interpol has issued a red notice for him, requesting law enforcement worldwide to be on the look out.

Investigators are asking civilians to help out as well. On Tuesday, they announced what they say is an unprecedented award of $250,000 for information leading to Alkhalil’s arrest. The information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers, but it must be before May 1, 2023.

A full list of the Bolo Program’s most wanted fugitives can be found at boloprogram.org.

READ ALSO: Man on trial for first-degree murder escapes from Metro Vancouver jail

