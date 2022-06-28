Evacuation alert issues for Langley residents near Fraser River

Evacuations have not been ordered, but locals asked to be ready to go if necessary

A flood alert has been issued for residents living in low-lying areas along the Fraser River. (Township of Langley)

Langley Township has issued an evacuation alert for people living in low-lying areas beyond the boundaries of North Langley’s diking system.

The alert, which is not an evacuation order, was issued Tuesday afternoon, June 28, when the Mission gauge on the Fraser River passed 5.5 metres.

The water levels in the Fraser River have been high for the last couple of weeks, as a heavy snowpack caused by a cold, wet spring finally began to melt.

A flood advisory and high streamflow advisory have been in place since early in June.

Right now, residents in the low-lying areas indicated on the Township’s map are being asked to prepare to evacuate their properties if it should become necessary. A Township statement said they will be given as much advance notice as possible.

Some riverside trails and shoreline camping areas were closed earlier this month when the Mission gauge exceeded 5.5 metres for the first time, before it receded again somewhat. The Township will be conducting daily dike inspections now that the river is this high.

Residents are reminded to be careful around fast-flowing streams and rivers.

