Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday

A lead investigator in the largest-ever gang-related mass murder in British Columbia has pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice involving a witness.

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday before the start of a trial that was scheduled to last 10 weeks following multiple delays.

RELATED: ‘Surrey Six’ murder investigators accused of sex with potential witnesses

The former RCMP sergeant played a key investigative role in the 2007 slaying of six people, including two innocent bystanders, in a Surrey highrise.

Special prosecutor Chris Considine and defence lawyer Ian Donaldson made sentencing submissions but details cannot be reported because of a sweeping publication ban.

RELATED: Surrey Six investigators’ trial postponed another year

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Arne Silverman is not expected to sentence Brassington until a later date.

He was charged in 2011 and resigned from the force 2013.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heavy snowfall expected on the Coquihalla
Next story
Explosion sends B.C. firefighter to hospital

Just Posted

WATCH: Farm Country Brewing in Langley City expected to open in summer

Farm Country Brewing is currently under construction and is planned to open in summer 2019.

LETTER: Langley letter writer takes jabs at mayor’s jersey choice

A sports fan chides Langley City’s mayor for sporting an Oilers jersey in Canucks country.

LETTER: Local Liberal MP challenges letter writer’s facts on immigration

The local MP makes the distinction between asylum seekers, immigrants and refugees.

Dr. Keith Lamont, founder of Langley Community Music School, passed away at age 89

Dr. Keith Lamont’s funeral service is on Jan. 20 at the Langley Community Music School

VIDEO: Dragon’s Den star headlines Unapologetically Her show in Langley

TV celebrity, author, and renowned entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson speaks truths about powerful women.

VIDEO: U.S. Congress to probe whether Trump told lawyer Cohen to lie

At issue is a BuzzFeed News report that about negotiations over a Moscow real estate project

Explosion sends B.C. firefighter to hospital

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Book a ride on a driverless shuttle in Surrey or Vancouver

Automated vehicle demos are being offered, as the two cities plan pilot projects with the shuttles

Heavy snowfall expected on the Coquihalla

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt

Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Arrest made after historic B.C. church hit by arson

The fire at the 150-year-old Murray United Church in Merritt was considered a possible hate crime

Missing man from Crowsnest Pass could be in Lower Mainland

58-year-old Stuart David Duff was last seen on Jan. 6, 2019.

B.C. dangerous offender in court for violating no-contact order, sends letter to victim

Wayne Belleville was shocked to see a letter addressed to him from his shooter, Ronald Teneycke

Most Read