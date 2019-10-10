Mark Chandler arrives in the Vancouver courthouse for one of his extradition hearings in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)

Extradition final for Langley condo developer facing U.S. fraud charge

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of Mark Chandler

A Langley condo developer will be extradited to the United States to face a fraud charge stemming from a failed Los Angeles property development.

The Supreme Court of Canada announced on Thursday morning that Mark Chandler would not be granted leave to appeal the extradition order.

With the highest court in the land refusing to hear his case, Chandler is out of appeals. He was scheduled to have placed himself in custody Wednesday in preparation for the verdict.

Preparations for sending Chandler to Los Angeles and into American custody are now expected to begin.

Chandler is accused of defrauding a partner and investors in the Hill Street development project, a proposed highrise condo tower, in L.A. between 2009 and 2011.

After that development failed, Chandler returned to Canada, where he began buying properties in and around Langley. Meanwhile, the FBI began investigating Hill Street, and Chandler was charged with fraud in 2015. He has been fighting extradition for the last four years.

He was most well known for his involvement in the Murrayville House condo project, which under his ownership saw construction slow and almost grind to a halt as pre-sale purchasers anxiously saw several completion deadlines pass by.

The project was eventually placed under the management of a trustee and completed last year. Creditors have been battling in court over who will receive the proceeds of condo sales. Pre-sale buyers had all their sales cancelled by a judge in 2018.

The Langley RCMP announced an investigation of the Murrayville House project last year, but no charges have been laid against anyone.

READ MORE: Controversial Langley condo developer fights extradition on U.S. fraud charge

Previous story
Avoid Salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control
Next story
Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Just Posted

Extradition final for Langley condo developer facing U.S. fraud charge

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of Mark Chandler

PHOTOS: Growers kick off fall with a fair

Devan Greenhouses assemble 120 artisans for a good cause

Former Langley-based Spartan Lucas Van Berkel scores 19 points as Canada beats Tunisia

Victory an ‘important win’ for Canadians at Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) competition

A survey of child care needs in Langley City and Township has launched

Planners will use findings to plan new child care spaces

Say Aloha to Langley Ukulele Ensemble’s 15th studio album

“One Love, One Heart” releases on Oct. 19, with a concert celebration at Chief Sepass Theatre

NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Police watchdog deployed after man Tasered, object catches fire along Vancouver’s seawall

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking to speak to witnesses

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

Most Read