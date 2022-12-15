Cold weather is on the way for northern B.C. this weekend. (Black Press image)

Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

The overnight temperature in the Chilcotin is expected to reach -38C by Tuesday

Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values are in the forecast for northern B.C. in the days ahead.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Dec. 15 for the Peace River region and Pine Pass, with overnight temperatures expected to plunge to -38C and daytime highs only getting to -33C by Dec. 20.

“Arctic air will arrive as early as tonight. Gusty northerly winds and rapidly falling temperatures will accompany the arctic air. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the weekend and remain extremely cold through next week.”

While there is no special weather statement in effect for the Omineca and Cariboo-Chilcotin regions just yet, residents and travellers can expect frigid temperatures there as well.

Communities such as Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Williams Lake will see overnight temperatures of -33C and -35C by Monday and Tuesday night.

Residents in the Chilcotin, however, can expect the cold nights to arrive sooner with an overnight temperature of -32C expected in the Tatlayoko Lake area Saturday, Dec. 17, plunging to -37C by Tuesday night.

Read More: Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Facebook intimidating Canadians with threats to pull news from platform: Ottawa

Just Posted

A Google Maps view of the former Otter Co-op silos was taken a few months before they were demolished. (July 2022 Google Street View)
VIDEO: After close to 60 years, ‘iconic’ Milner silos are demolished

A statue of justice outside of the New Westminster courthouse. (Black Press Media files)
Sentencing hearing for Langley triple-murderer begins Friday

St. Joseph’s Deacon Dan Ritchie confirmed that church is returning with its annual community dinner for the first-time post-COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley church returns with annual community dinner

The Aldergrove Candy Cane Run saw Santa visit with the local firefighters. (Langley Firefighters Charitable Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley firefighters head out for Candy Cane Runs

Pop-up banner image