Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Homeless advised to come to shelter at St. Andrews Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd.

An extreme weather alert for the homeless has been issued by the Gateway of Hope shelter in Langley.

A notice issued Sunday, Jan 1, by Cristina Schneiter, Gateway residential services manager, said temperatures were expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius or “feels like 0” degrees with wind chill.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter,” the notice said.

Shelter spaces will be open at least until Wednesday, Jan. 4 at St. Andrews Anglican Church. 20955 Old Yale Rd., which operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Intake is open until site is full, and can accommodate couples.

Site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building)

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and bus tickets provided.

Operator, Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be phoned at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass will be operating from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

