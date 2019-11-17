Extreme weather alert issued for rain-soaked Langley

Homeless who are sleeping outside urged to seek shelter at Sateway of Hope facility in Langley

Homeless people who are sleeping outside in the current wet conditions are being urged to get indoors.

An extreme weather alert (EWA) issued by Cristina Schneiter, Langley community representative, British Columbia cited “multiple days of rain leading to ground saturation and pooling, excessive rain.”

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter.”

Under the Assistance to Shelter Act, an EWA directs police “to assist persons at risk due to extreme weather conditions and remains in effect until it is canceled,” the announcement stated.

During the alert, the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass will be operating 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Anyone who requires shelter assistance after 9 p.m. is asked to call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help them to a location.

Environment Canada was forecasting a mix of sun and cloud for today, with a “low” chance of more rain.

