New facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers were installed at Vancouver International Airport in October 2019. (Vancouver International Airport)

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Passengers in the NEXUS lineup at Vancouver International Airport will now get more than just their retinas scanned.

The Canadian Border Security Agency set up new facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers in October, as the first of similar installations at airports across Canada. In a statement, the agency said the new system “better aligns with global trends for border processing.” The facial recognition scans will replace the current retina scans.

Under the new system, NEXUS passengers will head into the kiosk, and then if they have nothing to declare can proceed to the luggage carousel.

Those with something to declare will have verbally declare any goods to an officer in the customs hall.

Passengers who go through the NEXUS kiosk for the first time must carry their passports with them so the kiosk can take a photo for storage and identity verification.

ALSO READ: Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island store owner replaces funds after poppy box stolen

Just Posted

Fort Langley set to welcome 20th Remembrance Day service

From two people to several thousand, the event has grown tremendously

Langley designer makes debut at Vancouver Fashion Week with sustainability in mind

Lesley Senkow graduated from Brookswood Secondary before pursuing her dream career

WEATHER: A mild day in November

Environment Canada says it will be a cloudy Tuesday in Langley

Remembrance Day: Langley played a part in Britain’s war in South Africa

The last living veteran of the Boer War died in Aldergrove at age 111

Wine tasters poured into Willowbrook mall Saturday night

29th Annual Fraser Valley Wine Festival was presented by Rotary Club of Langley Central

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Man barricades himself inside Abbotsford home with gun, causing police standoff

Suspect is now in custody, faces numerous weapons charges

UPDATE: Unifor says transit strike will continue till CMBC offers a new deal

Transit strike has gone into its fourth day

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

Most Read