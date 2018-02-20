Satkar Sidhu, 23, was fatally shot on Feb. 20, 2017 in Abbotsford. His family is now appealing for more information that could help solve his murder.

Family appeals for information on one-year anniversary of killing

Satkar Sidhu, 23, was gunned down in Abbotsford in February 2017

The family of a young man who was gunned down a year ago in Abbotsford is appealing for information that could help police solve his murder.

The appeal comes today (Tuesday) on the one-year anniversary of the death of Satkar Sidhu, 23.

Sidhu was shot on Feb. 20, 2017 at a home in the 30500 block of Steelhead Court in west Abbotsford. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Immediately after the shooting, an Abbotsford Police officer saw a suspect vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and followed the car into Mission, where a spike belt was deployed.

Three men were taken into custody and were later released. Nobody has yet been charged in relation to Sidhu’s killing.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said investigators still need anyone with information to come forward.

“IHIT continues to actively investigate Mr. Sidhu’s murder in consultation with Crown counsel, and investigators have been diligently following the evidence trail, which has helped in piecing some of the details together,” he said.

Sidhu’s family said in a written statement that he did not have a criminal record and they never imagined he would die under such “horrible circumstances.”

“There was a complete disregard to public safety as he was murdered during the early-morning hours in a quiet residential area,” they said.

“It has been a full year since we lost him, yet we are still praying for answers and grieving without closure.”

They said Sidhu’s childhood was “as normal as any our childhoods.”

“He had the biggest dreams, the widest smile and the kindest heart. His presence would light up a room before he even walked in and his laughter would turn anyone’s day around.”

They described him as a “driven and passionate young man” who had almost completed his business degree and “had so much life left to live.”

The family urged anyone with information, no matter how irrelevant they may feel it is is, to come forward.

“The void of his presence will always remain, but we hope this public statement will help bring him, and our family, the justice he deserves,” they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting on Steelhead Court in Abbotsford last February. The victim was 23-year-old Satkar Sidhu. This was one of nine murders in the city in 2017. (Abbotsford News file photo)

