Family of student who died launches GoFundMe

The family of Anika Janz, who died after collapsing at school, has launched a GoFundMe to assist with funeral proceedings. (GoFundMe photo)

A GoFundMe has been launched for 14-year-old Anika Janz, who has been identified as the student who died in hospital after suffering a medical emergency in class at Rick Hansen Secondary School.

According to the GoFundMe, Janz was participating in a PE class when she suddenly collapsed. All attempts to save her life following the collapse were unsuccessful.

RELATED: Abbotsford student dies after medical incident in class

Janz was born on April, 21, 2006 in Paraguay and grew up in Abbotsford, attending Ten-Broeck and Ross Elementary, before moving on to MEI Middle and Eugene Reimer before entering RHSS this fall.

The GoFundMe states that she loved the arts, music and writing, and was also passionate about the outdoors and camping.

She is survived by her parents Cristian and Cynthia Janz and two siblings.

The family is requesting privacy at this time, but a burial and memorial service is scheduled for Oct. 30. There will be a livestream available for the public, as the event is invite-only.

The GoFundMe is to assist with funeral expenses and the purchase of a tombstone. Any additional funds will be donated to the South Abbotsford Church.

The page has a goal of $15,000 and has raised $4,700 thus far.

The page can be found at gofundme.com/f/anika-janz-rip.

abbotsfordAbby Schools