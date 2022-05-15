Farmer, distiller plans to run for Langley Township council

Rob Rindt says he wants to represent farm owners and small businesspeople

Rob Rindt is running for Township council in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The co-owner of a Langley distillery is running for Township council, and is one of the first to throw his hat in the ring for the Oct. 15 election.

Rob Rindt and his partner Rebekah Crowley run the Roots & Wings Distillery, which makes artisan vodka, gin, and whiskey near Glen Valley.

Born in Langley, Rindt has lived on his family’s farm his whole life.

“I’m running to be a voice for small business owners and farmers in the Township,” Rindt said. “Langley is growing and people are tired of the same old processes that no longer work for the community. I talk to so many small business owners, and they’re fed up, they want a change, they want somebody to make a difference. We need good people elected in order to do that.”

Rindt said his personal experience running a business in the Township has let him see worsening issues with getting permits, and he wants to make it easier to do business in Langley.

“As a small business owner, when we are trying to grow and change, there is so much red tape,” said Crowley. “It shouldn’t be so difficult to do business here.”

In addition to the Roots & Wings Distillery, Rindt runs a blueberry farm and a turf farm.

Rindt is the first person to declare they are running for Township council.

There are already two contenders for the mayor’s seat, with both Councillor Blair Whitmarsh and Coun. Eric Woodward announcing they will run. The current mayor, Jack Froese, has announced he will step down after serving three terms and 11 years on council.

