Fatal crash likely result of a ‘medical event,’ Langley RCMP say

Woman, 77, died following low-speed single vehicle crash

Langley RCMP said a 77-year-old woman likely died from medical reasons when her car crashed early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a Honda Civic collided with a concrete barricade in a traffic circle near the 5600 block of 201A Street.

It was described as a “low speed collision” by RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

Because it was a fatal crash, it is being investigated by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), but all indications are it was the result of a “medical event,” Largy said.

Anyone who has a surveillance video of the area around the time of the crash is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

Just Posted

Councillors seek share of Langley City casino funds for Township

The City earned more than $7 million in casino revenue last year

Zoo donates $31K to endangered wildlife, some in Fraser Valley

In Sept., the Zoo will host its inaugural Turtle Dash to get the community moving for conservation

Man exposes himself to victim in Langley clothing store

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect

BREAKING: Aldergrove crash ejects female driver from vehicle

The motorist crashed into a median near the 248th Street overpass

Canada Day lineup in the Langleys

Aldergrove, Fort Langley, and Willoughby will show their true Canadian colours this weekend

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Most Read