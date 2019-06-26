Fatal crash likely result of a ‘medical event,’ Langley RCMP say

Langley RCMP said a 77-year-old woman likely died from medical reasons when her car crashed early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a Honda Civic collided with a concrete barricade in a traffic circle near the 5600 block of 201A Street.

It was described as a “low speed collision” by RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

Because it was a fatal crash, it is being investigated by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), but all indications are it was the result of a “medical event,” Largy said.

Anyone who has a surveillance video of the area around the time of the crash is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

