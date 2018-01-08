Image: Facebook

Fatal hit and run closes Highway 5

Highway 5 was closed in both directions Sunday evening after a body was found on the highway

Highway 5 was closed south of Kamloops for six hours Sunday evening after RCMP discovered a body on the side of the highway.

On Jan. 7, 2018 at 9:06 p.m., a call came in to 911 that there was a body in the southbound lane of Hwy. 5 near the Hwy. 1 junction.

“Police and emergency services attended and located a 21-year-old male who was deceased, lying on the highway,” said Staff Sgt. Edward Preto.

“The victim is not a Kamloops resident. It appears that he was struck by a vehicle and that vehicle did not remain at scene.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8277.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
