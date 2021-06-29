‘Fatalities are a fact of life’: Horgan says as heat wave deaths number in the dozens

When asked about the heat-caused fatalities Horgan said ‘there is a matter of personal responsibility’ that citizens have in keeping themselves cool

“Fatalities are a fact of life,” Premier John Horgan said Tuesday when probed by reporters about at least 90 deaths reported in Greater Vancouver as a result of the ongoing heat wave.

Vancouver police said they have responded to 65 sudden deaths since Friday when temperatures across B.C. began to skyrocket in a range from the low 30s to 45 C. Meanwhile, in Burnaby, Mounties responded to more than 25 sudden deaths on Monday alone.

B.C.’s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe confirmed a significant increase in deaths reported since the heat wave began. The Coroners Service would normally receive approximately 130 reports of death over a four-day period, Lapointe said.

“From Friday through Monday, at least 233 deaths were reported.”

When asked about the fatalities, Horgan emphasized “a matter of personal responsibility”citizens have in keeping themselves cool.

“Close your blinds,” the premier said. Keep a cool cloth near you, he added.

Heat wave deaths will continue to increase as data continues to be updated, Lapointe said.

“Environmental heat exposure can lead to severe or fatal results, particularly in older people, infants and young children and those with chronic illnesses.”

