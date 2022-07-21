A young boy plays at a daycare, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A young boy plays at a daycare, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Feds increase child benefit up to nearly $7K due to inflation

Benefit payments are completely tax-free

Inflation is driving up the cost of just about everything these days.

For families feeling the pinch, the federal government has announced that the Canada Child Benefit will also be increasing.

In a news release, the government said that for the 2022-23 benefit year, families most in need can receive up to $6,997 per child under the age of six and $5,903 per child aged six through 17. That’s up from $6,833 and $5,765 per year paid out in 2021.

“Canadian families are worried about the rising costs associated with raising kids, but they are not in this alone,” said Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould. “Through our new Affordability Plan, the continued indexation of the Canada Child Benefit, and our Canada-wide early learning and child care system, we will continue to prioritize the needs of children and families, and help put money back in the pockets of Canadians when they need it the most.”

The announcement came on the sixth anniversary of the policy — a cornerstone of the Liberal’s platform in place since 2016. The benefit has been indexed since 2018. The amount Canadians receive is based on the adjusted family net income reported on their tax return from the previous year.

The benefit is tax-free. Payments are calculated every July. Families can apply online to begin receiving the benefit.

READ MORE: Economists predict inflation climbed even higher in June amid ‘reopening effect’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey man sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to drugs, weapons charges
Next story
VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen punching woman on Vancouver bus in stranger attack

Just Posted

Langley City Councillor Rosemary Wallace cut the ribbon to officially open the new warehouse facility for Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove on Saturday. With her are volunteer Bonny Kernel (left) and executive director Cheryl Young (right). The warehouse allows the foundation to store all its donations in one place, and will particularly be useful for storing furniture. Hours are restricted because it is a warehouse, but it will be open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Special to The Star)
Charity Aldergrove thrift store growing

Den Robinson demonstrated proper form at the Aldergrove Fair quick draw competition on Saturday, July 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Top guns crowned at Aldergrove fair quick draw competition

More than 100 cars were featured at the annual car show held at Neighbour Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery. G Kalsi, the owner raises money throughout the year to help families during the Christmas time. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Summer car show on Surrey/Langley border raises money for Christmas campaign

Alpacas at a shearing in Langley in April. (Langley Advance Times files)
Farm survey seeks info on Langley Township’s agricultural sector

Pop-up banner image ×