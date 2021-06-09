Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Feds to lift 14-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine

The federal government is set to announce today that fully vaccinated Canadian travellers will no longer need to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arriving home.

A federal source familiar with the policy says the change will go into effect in early July.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a policy decision that has yet to be made public.

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Affected travellers will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Canada, and remain in isolation until the test comes back negative.

The government will also eliminate the need for fully vaccinated Canadian air travellers to spend three days quarantining in an authorized hotel upon arriving in the country.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirus

Previous story
Langley woman says her mother put her up for adoption to avoid Kamloops residential school
Next story
Safer drug supply crucial as B.C.’s naloxone program lauded: advocates

Just Posted

Tina Taphouse is pictured in Langley, B.C., Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Langley woman says her mother put her up for adoption to avoid Kamloops residential school

Tina Taphouse said she’s sharing her family’s story so those who went to the schools don’t have to

(Aldergrove Star files)
Canada Day colouring contest open to all ages of Aldergrove residents

People have until June 25 to draw a picture of a local spot that is special to them

Alder Inn was demolished last November. (Black Press Media files)
Alder Inn site to become public plaza for celebrations in near future

Langley Township council has approved $150,000 for chairs, planters, and lights

D-day pilot Jack Logan celebrated his 100th birthday at the Langley Museum of Flight, which put its SE5A replace into the air for a fly-past. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: D-Day pilot’s 100th birthday is celebrated with a fly-past at Langley museum

Jack Logan started his career flying in a biplane trainer and ended as captain of a jumbo jet

Before propane, many people used charcoal briquettes in their barbecues. Chef Dez recommends lump charcoal, a different product that enhances what’s being cooked. (Black Press Media files)
ON COOKING: Chef Dez says don’t lump all barbecue fuels in the same category

Langley barbecues would benefit from use of lump charcoal, a method that has stood the test of time

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Mourners place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
‘I just had to try to help,’ says nurse who tried to save victims of Ontario attack

Nurse practitioner describes the horrific scene in the wake of family being run down

No winner was declared in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winner in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot

28 of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Feds to lift 14-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

Most Read