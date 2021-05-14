Fines for not separating gargabe, recycling going up in Langley Township

Most fines are now in the $250 range for trash-related infractions

A vacant lot in Willoughby Heights on 198A Street near 72nd Avenue was full of discarded trash on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fines for failing to separate trash, organic waste, and recyclables are going up sharply in Langley Township.

The change is one of a number of increased or new fines that the Township council approved on Monday, May 10, as part of an update to bring local trash and recycling rules in line with Metro Vancouver regulations.

Some of the other changes include:

• Failing to separate garbage, organics, recyclables, and large items prior to pickup – fine increased from $50 to $250

• Possession of garbage or organics cart that was not assigned to that home – $250

• Failing to comply with any provision of the Township’s garbage and recycling bylaws – $250

• Removing a trash bin cover and/or “disturbance” of trash, organics, or recycling by anyone other than the owner, collector, or municipal staff – $250

• Failing to arrange for removal of trash, organics, or recycling by either public or private collection services – fine increased from $50 to $250

Council only briefly discussed the changes to the recycling and trash penalties, but Councillor Kim Richter wondered about roadside dumping, and whether enough was done to combat that.

Coun. Steve Ferguson recommended reaching out to Surrey and Abbotsford, as trash is often dumped along the municipal boundary roads, he said.

Township staff were asked to provide a report on possibly increasing enforcement on roadside dumping.

