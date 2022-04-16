A fire that caused smoke and water damage to the interior of the Murrayville Dollarama store at 48 Avenue and Fraser Hwy. on Saturday, April 16 may have started in some papers products, a staffer said. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A fire that caused smoke and water damage to the interior of the Murrayville Dollarama store at 48 Avenue and Fraser Hwy. on Saturday, April 16 may have started in some papers products, a staffer said. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fire causes smoke and water damage to Murrayville Dollarama store

Staffer says Saturday night fire appeared to start in some paper products

A fire that caused smoke and water damage to the Murrayville Dollarama store around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 appeared to have started in some paper products in the store retail area, a staffer told the Langley Advance Times.

The staffer, who did not want to give their name, would not speculate about the cause of the fire, but did say police and fire investigators were looking into the incident at the store, which is located in a shopping mall at 48th Avenue and Fraser Hwy, just across from the Langley RCMP main detachment office.

It happened when there were very few people in the store, the staffer said.

No one was injured, but there was extensive smoke and water damage.

A fire that caused smoke and water damage to the interior of the Murrayville Dollarama store at 48 Avenue and Fraser Hwy. on Saturday, April 16 may have started in some papers products, a staffer said. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A fire that caused smoke and water damage to the interior of the Murrayville Dollarama store at 48 Avenue and Fraser Hwy. on Saturday, April 16 may have started in some papers products, a staffer said. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

In the aftermath of the fire, several damaged ceiling tiles could be observed through the store windows in the back, and water was seeping out of the front doors.

READ ALSO: Fire causes extensive damage to Glen Valley home in Langley

READ ALSO: Fire doused in brush near Langley City gym

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangley

Previous story
Border congestion eases at Aldergrove crossing after busy start to Easter

Just Posted

A fire that caused smoke and water damage to the interior of the Murrayville Dollarama store at 48 Avenue and Fraser Hwy. on Saturday, April 16 may have started in some papers products, a staffer said. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Fire causes smoke and water damage to Murrayville Dollarama store

A number of local seniors are sitting down with students from Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary to help create an art exhibition based on local history. (Langley School District/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Blacklock students honour Langley seniors through art

The first day of the Easter long weekend saw a flood of Canadians heading south through the Aldergrove border crossing, with half-kilometre long lineups and waits of up to an hour. By Saturday, congestion had eased, but the waits at Aldergrove were still the longest in B.C. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Border congestion eases at Aldergrove crossing after busy start to Easter

Doing laps around the McLeod Athletic Park track, area resident Rose Irving was captivated by the “beautiful cloud formations” over the track and neighbouring airport recently. The track has recently been upgraded in anticipation of the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track & Field Championships coming this summer. This year’s competition – which will include national championships for senior, U20, para athletics, and combined events, will run June 22 to 26. The competition serves as trials for the World Athletics Championships. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Track in fine shape ahead of nationals