Fire crews and police were on scene at a fire on 56th Avenue just east of 216th Street on Monday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township firefighters and RCMP were on scene Monday morning at a fire on 56th Avenue just east of 216th Street.

Details about the incident are unclear, but by 11 a.m. there was no smoke showing from the structure.

BC Ambulance said there was an ambulance on the scene, but it did not take any patients to hospital from the site.

Langley RCMP had blocked off 56th Avenue east of 216th Street. By noon, the road had re-opened to traffic.

– More to come

fireLangleyLangley Township