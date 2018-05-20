Fire destroyed a Langley barn that housed a legal marijuana grow op, the fire department said. The blaze spread, causing a grass fire that was quickly contained. Image courtesy Langley Township fire department

VIDEO: Fire destroys legal grow op in Langley

Blaze also touched off grass fire

A fire in a legally registered marijuana grow op also touched off a grass fire last night in Langley Township.

“It’s a good thing that we had a bit of rain,” Langley Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson told The Times.

As a result, the grass fire was “very controllable,” Ferguson said.

The grow op was registered with authorities, he said.

The fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 4600 block of 256 Street, not far from a local elementary school.

About 10 fire trucks and 30 firefighters battled the blaze, which caused extensive damage to a large 60 by 300 sq. ft. barn.

Police and fire fighters were still on the scene Sunday morning.

A mechanical excavator was brought in to sift through the still-smouldering wreckage of the barn.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.


Fire destroyed a large barn that housed a legal marijuana grow op Saturday night in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The Township ladder truck was brought in to fight the blaze. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

An image posted to social media shows the fire at its height.

Most Read