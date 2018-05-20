VIDEO: Fire destroys legal grow op in Langley

Blaze also touched off grass fire

Fire destroyed a Langley barn that housed a legal marijuana grow op, the fire department said. The blaze spread, causing a grass fire that was quickly contained. Image courtesy Langley Township fire department

A fire in a legally registered marijuana grow op also touched off a grass fire last night in Langley Township.

“It’s a good thing that we had a bit of rain,” Langley Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson told The Times.

As a result, the grass fire was “very controllable,” Ferguson said.

The grow op was registered with authorities, he said.

The fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 4600 block of 256 Street, not far from a local elementary school.

About 10 fire trucks and 30 firefighters battled the blaze, which caused extensive damage to a large 60 by 300 sq. ft. barn.

Police and fire fighters were still on the scene Sunday morning.

A mechanical excavator was brought in to sift through the still-smouldering wreckage of the barn.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

