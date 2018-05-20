VIDEO: Fire destroys legal grow op in Langley

A fire in a legally registered marijuana grow op also touched off a grass fire last night in Langley Township.
“It’s a good thing that we had a bit of rain,” Langley Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson told The Times.
As a result, the grass fire was “very controllable,” Ferguson said.
The grow op was registered with authorities, he said.
The fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 4600 block of 256 Street, not far from a local elementary school.
About 10 fire trucks and 30 firefighters battled the blaze, which caused extensive damage to a large 60 by 300 sq. ft. barn.
Police and fire fighters were still on the scene Sunday morning.
A mechanical excavator was brought in to sift through the still-smouldering wreckage of the barn.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.
