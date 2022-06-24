Langley Township firefighters douse a blaze in a travel trailer just off Fraser Highway on Wednesday, June 22. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Fire guts trailer near Fraser Highway

Langley Township firefighters doused the blaze

A travel trailer was gutted by fire Wednesday morning on a property in the 23500 block of Fraser Highway.

The fire broke out just after 11 a.m., said Langley Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

When firefighters from the nearby Murrayville fire hall arrived, they found flames and smoke already pouring out of the trailer. The fire spread partly into large trees next to and above the trailer, which were severely scorched.

A bystander on the property was using a garden hose to try to douse the flames, said Ferguson.

No one was injured in the fire.

Langley RCMP officers were on scene at the property, but the fire was not considered suspicious, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

