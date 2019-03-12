Three fire halls battle blaze in rural Aldergrove farm house

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on 272nd Street

Langley Township firefighters were on scene at a house fire on a farm in Aldergrove Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 4200 block of 272nd Street, said deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

Several residents had been displaced but were not injured. One firefighter was being checked over by BC Ambulance paramedics, but it was thought he was suffering from exhaustion, Ferguson said.

Three halls were involved in fighting the fire and hauling water from the nearest hydrant to the rural site, said Ferguson.

– More to come

Previous story
Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.
Next story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP property crime investigation leads to Langley

Just Posted

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Three fire halls battle blaze in rural Aldergrove farm house

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on 272nd Street

Langley gets anti-gang education funding

The new money will aim at diverting kids away from violent lifestyles

Langley’s Credo Christian girls take gold at provincial basketball tournament

Second win for Kodiaks at 1A girls

Tax increase of 3.85 per cent coming for Langley Township property owners

The new budget is on its way to approval.

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

Fraser Valley Bandits hire pair of assistant coaches

Abbotsford-based pro basketball team names Graves and Hill as assistant coaches

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.12 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Most Read