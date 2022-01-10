The lift hut of Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Northstar chairlift, the main access point to the mountain, that was destroyed in a fire on Dec. 18, just after the resort had opened for the season, pictured on Friday, Jan. 7. The RCMP have now confirmed that after further investigation, they believe the cause of the fire to be arson. Paul Rodgers file.

The lift hut of Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Northstar chairlift, the main access point to the mountain, that was destroyed in a fire on Dec. 18, just after the resort had opened for the season, pictured on Friday, Jan. 7. The RCMP have now confirmed that after further investigation, they believe the cause of the fire to be arson. Paul Rodgers file.

Fire that damaged Kimberley ski hill’s chair lift deemed arson: RCMP

After further investigation into a fire that destroyed the lift hut of Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chairlift, the Kimberley RCMP now believe this fire was caused by arson and was deliberately set.

READ MORE: Kimberley Alpine Resort closed Saturday due to fire in Northstar Quad lift hut

The fire took place on Dec., 18, following the resort’s opening day for the 2021-22 season, and rendered the Northstar Quad Chair unusable. The resort has said that the time it takes before it’s up and running again is likely to be measured in months, not weeks.

The RCMP initially said they would investigate the fire as suspicious, and Sgt. Steve Woodcox had said he’d heard about a power surge just before the fire.

READ MORE: Kimberley RCMP says fire at ski hill will be investigated as suspicious

Further investigation, including scene examination, has led them to confirm they believe that the fire is due to an act of arson.

The Kimberley RCMP are continuing to urge anyone who has any information that could assist their investigation to come forward and contact them at 250-427-4811.

READ MORE: KAR thanks community for support


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
K-12 students head back to school in B.C. amid new COVID notification system
Next story
Nothing suspicious in death of missing Burnaby man

Just Posted

Jaxson Linn met Clarence Tuin, aka the Santa Claus through Inclusion Langley Society's Breakfast with Santa event. Santa made a special visit after the event was cancelled due to COVID. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley boy, 10, donates $2,000 to charities

Aldergrove-based author Andre Gress has written three sequels of his urban fantasy series. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove author released another fantasy novel

One of the ways the registered non-profit raises funds is through ReStores, a chain of home and building supply stores that accept and resell new and used building materials. They have 18,000 sq. ft. in Langley that opened in August 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Habitat for Humanity brings national contest to Langley students

Pam Stadnik (left) and Lizette Etsebeth of the Fairy Godmothers non-profit greeted contributors at their Saturday, Jan. 8, drive-through donation event in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
First outdoor donation drive by Langley’s Fairy Godmother Foundation a ‘huge success’