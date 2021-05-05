First Langley business in several days hit by COVID-19 closure order

A plumbing company is the latest to have to shut down temporarily

The first Langley business closure due to COVID-19 in several days has hit a local plumbing company.

Brian Mussato Plumbing and Heating, in the 25100 block of 57th Avenue, has been ordered closed by Fraser Health. Under regulations which came into force a month ago in early April, any businesses with three or more positive COVID-19 cases among employees, with the possibility of workplace spread, can be closed for 10 days.

The closure, dated to May 4 and announced on Wednesday, May 5 is the first since April 30 in Langley. On that date, Weatherguard Exteriors and the offices of Indian River Transport were shut down.

Langley has seen everything from major light industrial manufacturing sites to offices to retail outlets large and small – including the Canadian Tire and the Rona – close in recent weeks.

Dozens of businesses have closed around the Fraser Health region according to the listing of workplace closures on the health region’s website.

