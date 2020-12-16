Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures. The health authority is reporting an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Dec. 11, 2020. (Google Maps)

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures. The health authority is reporting an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Dec. 11, 2020. (Google Maps)

Five Langley schools notified of COVID-19 cases

Notification letters have been sent to families at the affected schools

The Langley School District has sent home COVID-19 notifications to five local public schools, including Alex Hope Elementary, Betty Gilbert Middle, Brookswood Secondary, Langley Meadows Community, and Richard Bulpitt Elementary.

“This Early Notification letter is an alert that a person within the school community has tested positive for COVID-19. If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” the notification said. “If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information. “

The notifications include Fraser Health information about the dates of the potential exposures.

“If you are reading this letter, your child was not in the same class as the person with COVID-19,” Fraser Health noted.

The health authority is doing contact tracing in relation to the people who tested positive at each of the schools.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” the notification said.

The Alex Hope exposure was Dec. 4.

The Betty Gilbert dates are December 7, 8, 10, and 11.

Dec. 11 is the date for Brookswood Secondary as well as for Langley Meadows Elementary.

The person who tested positive at Richard Bulpitt was at the school Dec. 7, 8 and 9.

“Our District is committed to transparency and we will continue to notify our school community of COVID-19 exposures at our schools as soon as public health informs us,” superintendent Gord Stewart said in the school notification letters.

.

Know of a great example of holiday spirit in our community?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak claims 11 lives at Fort Langley Seniors Community long term care facility

Just Posted

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures. The health authority is reporting an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Dec. 11, 2020. (Google Maps)
Five Langley schools notified of COVID-19 cases

Notification letters have been sent to families at the affected schools

Langley Township firefighter Stephanie Thurston and her dog Felix are also featured in this year’s fundraising calendar. (Natalie Amoore/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Calendar offers super cute factor

Township firefighters return with a popular, and ideal last minute gift idea

Margaret Cadwaladr lives in Langley and wrote a book about the two periods in her life when she worked at the Vancouver Woodward's Food Floor. (Margaret Cadwaladr)
Langley author on ‘the’ Santa to see, exotic global grub and $1.49 Day

Margaret Cadwaladr writes on her time working on the Woodward’s Food Floor

Township firefighters were called to a fire in the 22100 block of 16th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)
Firefighters battle blaze at rural property in South Langley

Emergency crews are on scene for a trailer fire

Undated Google Maps image of Fort Langley Seniors Community at 8838 Glover Road. A COVID outbreak reported on Nov. 6 has claimed the lives of 11 residents, the Fraser Health Authority reported Wednesday, Dec. 16. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak claims 11 lives at Fort Langley Seniors Community long term care facility

All were residents of the facility, Fraser Health confirmed

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

A promotional masked bus is part of TransLink’s plan to get more riders to wear masks on transit. (TransLink photo)
TransLink suspends free transit on New Year’s Eve

Change being made to align with ongoing provincial COVID-19 restrictions

Most Read