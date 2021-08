Police said woman was reportedly hit by a commercial vehicle

A flagger has been injured in a “workplace incident” in Burnaby on Wednesday (Aug. 11).

According to RCMP, a traffic flagger was reportedly hit by a commercial vehicle at a worksite on Ellesmere Avenue, north of Hastings Street.

The woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam video is asked to contact RCMP at 604-646-9999. WorkSafeBC has also launched an investigation.

