(Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that poor weather and driver error played a role in collision

One woman was sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a single vehicle collision in Coquitlam Wednesday night.

According to Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, the crash took place just before 9 p.m. at Austin Avenue and Nelson Street.

The car crashed into a concrete retaining wall while driving through heavy fog.

McLaughlin said that although the investigation is ongoing, “early indications are that it’s driver error and that the fog may have played a role.”

Bystanders say that firefighters needed to use the Jaws of Life to free the woman, who was then taken to to Royal Columbian Hospital.

McLaughlin confirmed that fire crews were on scene and that the woman was taken to a local hospital.

He warned commuters to driver to the conditions, and not just the speed limit.

“Speed limits are meant for ideal condition,” McLaughlin said. “This time of year we have slippery road conditions.”

VIDEO: Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that poor weather and driver error played a role in collision

