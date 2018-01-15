Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq closed southbound

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

Hilary Leach‎ snapped this photo of the thick fog between Kamloops and Merritt Sunday evening. Image credit:Facebook/Hilary Leach‎

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

DriveBC reports the Coquihalla will reopen southbound at the Coldwater Interchange by 8:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

Motorists should be wary heading out on the mountain highways this morning as dense fog sitting over higher elevations is being described as “pea soup”.

Environment Canada issued a fog warning this morning for the Okanagan Connector, Hwy. 97C and the Coquihalla, Hwy. 5, with the exception of “near zero visibility”.

“A stagnant weather pattern is giving rise to areas of dense fog along the highway,,” writes Environment Canada.

“The fog is expected to persist through today and tonight and then likely dissipate Tuesday morning. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

Hilary Leach‎ posted on Facebook that the fog from Kamloops to Merritt was pea soup, while Shirley Choiniere said the conditions were terrible.

The fog is already causing problems on the Coquihalla this morning.

As of 6 a.m., the Coquihalla is closed southbound at Exit 286, the Coldwater Interchange from Merritt to Hope because of vehicle incident, with reports of a northbound lane closure as well.

DriveBC states an assessment is ongoing and there is currently no estimated time of opening and no detour available.

An alternate route is available via Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 8.

UPDATE – #BCHwy5 CLOSED southbound at Exit 286 between #MerrittBC and #HopeBC. One northbound lane is also closed. Alternate route via #BCHwy1 and #BCHwy8. Next update at 6:30am. Details here: https://t.co/5e3gEIaIQU — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 15, 2018

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

