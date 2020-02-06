Joe Peschisolido.

Former B.C. MP Peschisolido ‘chronically’ broke code of conduct: commissioner

Joe Peschisolido lost his B.C. seat in last fall’s election

The federal ethics watchdog says former Liberal MP Joe Peschisolido repeatedly broke the code of conduct for members of Parliament.

Ethics commissioner Mario Dion says in a report that Peschisolido “chronically” failed to disclose his private interests, as required by the code.

If Peschisolido was still an MP, Dion says he’d recommend that Parliament impose “appropriate” sanctions.

But, since Peschisolido lost his B.C. seat in last fall’s election, he’s no longer subject to the rules governing the conduct of MPs.

Under the code, MPs must file a full, confidential statement of their private interests, and those of their family members, to the ethics commissioner within 60 days of being elected — and inform the commissioner within 60 days of any material change in those interests.

Dion says Peschisolido failed to disclose a shareholder’s loan and a personal guarantee of debt, both worth ”well in excess of $10,000.” He also did not disclose a change in his marital status or a change in the status of his law corporation.

“Given Mr. Peschisolido’s chronic failure to comply with the code’s disclosure requirements, there is no doubt in my mind I would have recommended that Parliament impose appropriate sanctions,” Dion writes.

According to Dion, Peschisolido told him focusing on his role as an MP had led him to neglect matters involving his law corporation, which in turn resulted in his failure to make full disclosures.

“This prompts me to emphasize how meeting all obligations under the code, including those relating to disclosure, is in fact an integral part of a member’s role,” Dion writes, noting that disclosure “is essential to helping prevent conflicts between public and private interests.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent
Next story
TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 has westbound traffic crawling

Just Posted

VIDEO: Aldergrove students surprise volunteer who cooks them breakfast each morning

Shortreed Elementary breakfast program lead Bella Howat has had to step down due to health concerns

TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 has westbound traffic crawling

Left lane is blocked at 232nd Street in Langley

BREAKING: Fort Langley man on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

A man studying abroad is confined to his cabin as officials screen passengers for the coronavirus

Two Langley athletes named to Team B.C. at upcoming Special Olympics Winter Games

Speed skater and alpine skier will be going to Thunder Bay

Young Langley hit and run victim returns home

Supporters have organized a country music fundraiser to help Jesse Brown and his family

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

Strong support for expanding access to medically assisted dying: poll

The online survey of 3,500 Canadians was conducted by Ipsos fro Jan. 21 to 27

Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

They were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

The Wiggus talks were originally scheduled to run until Feb. 6

Rolling Stones will play Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium this spring

Rock band’s ‘No Filter’ tour dates of Canada and the U.S. were announced Thursday

FVDED 2020: Music fans react to lineup for Surrey’s popular summer festival

Flume, G-Eazy and Illenium will headline the 2020 edition of the annual fest

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Most Read