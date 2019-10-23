David Revell - Image: Gangstersout

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

A former Kelowna Hells Angels associate has lost his fight in court and now faces deportation from Canada.

David Revell, 55, could soon be on his way back to England after the Federal Court of Appeals dismissed his application for a judicial review of a decision from the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) back in 2016. Due to Revell’s “serious criminality,” the IRB deemed him inadmissible to Canada.

In his appeal, Revell said uprooting him from Canada would cause “exceptional psychological harm.” For this reason, Revell argued deportation would be grossly disproportionate punishment and violated his section 7 charter rights.

“Apart from the fact that he would leave behind his children, his grandchildren, and his partner, and that he is a ‘stranger’ to England, Mr. Revell has not established any particular circumstances that would go beyond the typical impacts of removal,” read the Oct. 18 decision from Justice Yves de Montigny.

“These circumstances have no evidentiary foundation or bearing here.”

Revell emigrated to Canada at age 10 in 1974. He is a permanent resident but, according to the judge’s decision, never applied for citizenship.

In March 2008, Revell was charged with possessing cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, committing that offence at the direction of or in association with a criminal group, and trafficking cocaine. The charges followed an investigation into the activities of the East End Hells Angels chapter in Kelowna.

Revell was ultimately found guilty of the drug possession and drug trafficking charges and was acquitted of the criminal organization charge. He served five years in prison for those charges.

In 2013, he also pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm arising from allegations by his then-girlfriend. He received a suspended sentence and two years of probation.

READ MORE:Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

READ MORE: Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault\

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Witness of Abbotsford shooting recounts terrifying experience
Next story
UPDATE: Police watchdog investigates early morning fatality in Langley

Just Posted

Kwantlen First Nations ‘overlooked’ in middle school plans

Majority of IR 6 residents sign petition against D.W. Poppy becoming a middle school

UPDATE: Police watchdog investigates early morning fatality in Langley

Man died at scene following struggle with RCMP officers

Westbound Highway 1 crash in Langley

Collision occurred just past 264th Street, left lane is blocked

UPDATE: Man in his 20s in hospital following shooting in Abbotsford

Incident takes place Tuesday night in 31700 block of South Fraser Way

Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Witness of Abbotsford shooting recounts terrifying experience

He describes being caught between the gunmen and their intended target

Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday

Beer and wine sales begin at 11 a.m. on select Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

Olympian Brent Hayden returning to competition after seven years away

The 36-year-old has been training in Vancouver for several weeks

‘Find Trevor’: B.C. man’s dog leads searchers to rescue him after fall during hike

‘I’ve had lots of intelligent dogs, but Purple is in a class herself’

15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

They say young people will be more affected than other groups

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

Homicide team deployed in Coquitlam

Integrated Homicide Investigative Team investigating near Seaton Avenue, Ducklow Street

Most Read