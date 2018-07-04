Former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender considers return to municipal politics

Promises decision by early August

After serving one term as a Liberal MLA, former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender is considering a return to municipal politics.

“I’ve had lots of people approach me,” Fassbender told the Times.

“I haven’t made a final decision. If I run, it will be for mayor.”

Fassbender said he would decide soon, likely by the end of this month or early next month.

“I would only do it if I believe I had something to contribute to the community (and) I would have to feel it’s the best for me and my wife.”

Fassbender stepped down from the mayor’s job after winning his MLA seat in Surrey-Fleetwood, a move which then saw current City mayor Ted Schaffer named acting Langley City mayor after council decided against holding a byelection.

Schaffer filled the acting role for 16 months until the municipal election.

Then, he removed the “acting” title by running and winning the election as mayor in the 2014 municipal mayoralty race, defeating his nearest opponent by more than 2,000 votes.

The Langley City mayor’s chair has opened up once again with Schaffer’s announcement that he will retire in October at the end of the term.

READ MORE: Langley City mayor Ted Schaffer won’t be seeking re-election (with video)

So far, two incumbent Langley City councillors, Paul Albrecht and Van van den Broek, have declared for the mayoralty.

VIDEO: Two Langley City councillors to run for mayor

Fassbender was on the Langley School Board from 1975 to 1979.

He was first elected to Langley City as a councillor in 2002, and then as mayor in the 2005, 2008 and 2011 elections.

Fassbender was serving as mayor when he was elected MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood in the 2013 provincial election.

He was appointed Minister of Education during a bitter labour dispute with the B.C. Teachers Federation that ended with a settlement after five days of round-the-clock talks.

READ MORE: Fassbender speaks to Langley about teachers’ strike

He then served minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development and minister responsible for TransLink.


