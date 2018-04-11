All of the trees have been removed from this Fort Langley site belonging to builder Eric Woodward. File photo

Fort Langley developer Eric Woodward to hold public information session

Promises candid interview with unfiltered audience question-and-answer

Developer Eric Woodward is promising a candid interview and an “unfiltered” audience question and answer session about the impasse with the Township of Langley that has seen several Fort Langley buildings boarded up.

“We need to start a new conversation with leaders in the community that are actually interested in … finding a solution,” Woodward said.

Woodward announced that the session will take place at Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley on Monday, April 30, starting at 7: p.m with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Last October, Woodward said that he would begin boarding up businesses, after he reached an impasse with the Township over several proposed development projects he had planned for the village, including a proposed boutique hotel.

On March 5, Township council in a 6-2 decision, voted down Kim Richter’s motion to ask Woodward to present his concerns to them, after he cut down trees and boarded up some of the buildings he owns in the Fort Langley commercial core.

The majority said Woodward should apply to come to council.

Woodward said coming to council as a delegation was “simply insufficient, given the five-minute maximum (allowed delegations) and the complexity of the issues.”

READ MORE: Township council wants to hear from Eric Woodward, but will not extend special invite

READ MORE: Buildings boarded up in impasse over development

“As a community we have to find a solution to this problem, which has the potential to be semi-permanent, and last indefinitely,” Woodward said.

“It is challenging to do that when so little information is out there regarding the specific causes as to why Fort Langley is now where it is. The core problem is not well understood. “

The announcement said seating for the April 30 event was limited, and “assigned with paper tickets only.”

Anyone interested in attending was directed to email eric@ericwoodward.com.

— with files from Miranda Gathercole and Monique Tamminga


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
