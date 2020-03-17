Fort Langley National Historic Site is closing due to COVID-19 concerns. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fort Langley National Historic Site to shut doors amid COVID-19 closures

Parks Canada ordered guest services to stop by 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 19

Fort Langley National Historic Site is shutting its doors amidst the COVID-19 closures as Parks Canada have ordered all parks and historic sites to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Parks Canada released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying they will temporarily suspend all visitor services in all national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas across the country at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.

The statement also explained that some critical functions, including highway management and snow removal, fire response, dam operations and water management on historic waterways, as well as avalanche forecasting and control, will continue.

Parks Canada will cease taking new reservations until April 30.

All existing reservations for this period will be refunded in full.

In addition, the Agency is currently developing an approach to honour passes, in light of travel restrictions and closures related to COVID-19.

Details will be communicated in due course.

Fort Langley National Historic Site is Langley’s only attraction operated by Parks Canada, and was anticipating a busy spring break with specialized children’s programming and a Kwantlen First Nation’s performance Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish.

There is currently no plan at this time to reschedule that performance.

READ MORE: National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

More information is available at www.canada.ca/en/parks-canada/news.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bans all gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission
Next story
Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

Just Posted

Langley doctors now able to refer patients to COVID-19 testing clinics

With changes Monday, waiting rooms have disappeared as doctors try to keep patients a safe distance

BREAKING: Seven Langley Township firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Fort Langley National Historic Site to shut doors amid COVID-19 closures

Parks Canada ordered guest services to stop by 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 19

Langley seniors brace for COVID-19 outbreak

Langley Senior Resources Centre is closed until further notice

Langley sports groups suffer widespread shutdowns due to COVID-19

Seasons have been suspended, events have been cancelled and trips have been called off

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

Three more deaths recorded, two at North Vancouver care home

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

With school suspended until further notice, many parents left scrambling to find alternative care for kids

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

News comes as four deaths and more than 100 cases reported in B.C.

Most Read