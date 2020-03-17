Fort Langley National Historic Site to shut doors amid COVID-19 closures

Parks Canada ordered guest services to stop by 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 19

Fort Langley National Historic Site is shutting its doors amidst the COVID-19 closures as Parks Canada have ordered all parks and historic sites to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Parks Canada released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying they will temporarily suspend all visitor services in all national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas across the country at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.

The statement also explained that some critical functions, including highway management and snow removal, fire response, dam operations and water management on historic waterways, as well as avalanche forecasting and control, will continue.

Parks Canada will cease taking new reservations until April 30.

All existing reservations for this period will be refunded in full.

In addition, the Agency is currently developing an approach to honour passes, in light of travel restrictions and closures related to COVID-19.

Details will be communicated in due course.

Fort Langley National Historic Site is Langley’s only attraction operated by Parks Canada, and was anticipating a busy spring break with specialized children’s programming and a Kwantlen First Nation’s performance Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish.

There is currently no plan at this time to reschedule that performance.

More information is available at www.canada.ca/en/parks-canada/news.

