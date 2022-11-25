Fort Langley well to be shut down, council decides

The well has been the apparent source of corrosion for local homes

Fort Langley residents will soon be getting less water from local wells after Township council voted to switch to Metro Vancouver water.

At the Nov. 14 council meeting, the new council voted to shut off a well that has been accused of being a source of low-pH water, allegedly corroding the pipes and water heaters of local residents.

The switch was put forward as a joint motion between Councillor Misty Van Popta of Contract with Langley, and independent Coun. Michael Pratt.

“This is one of those things where it’s a pleasure to be in local government,” said Pratt.

“I think it’s as easy as turning off Well 2,” said Van Popta.

Much of Langley Township’s municipal water supply is mixed. Some of it comes from Metro Vancouver, primarily from large reservoirs north of Coquitlam.

The remainder comes from a variety of local wells. The local water is relatively inexpensive compared to the charge for Metro Water, but local wells have had a variety of problems over the years.

In addition to complaints from around the Fort village, a few years ago some residents in Brookswood and Murrayville reported brown water coming out of their taps. The issue was caused by natural mineral deposits from the well water interacting with an increase in chlorine levels in the system.

The Township looked into the possibility of miniature water treatment plants for the wells.

READ MORE: Council to consider $6 million water treatment plan for Murrayville, Brookswood

With the turning off of the well, the Township will be paying more for water to that area.

Ramin Seifi, manager of community development, also noted that the previous council approved a plan for a pH adjusting facility.

Due to supply chain issues, parts haven’t arrived, but they have been paid for already.

The switch from Well 2 water to Metro water will happen as soon as technically feasible, and the council has also asked for a report on demolishing, removing, or restoring the well site.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.