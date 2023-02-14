2022 was a bad year for mosquitoes in Fort Langley. A local association wants to ensure 2023 doesn’t see a repeat. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

2022 was a bad year for mosquitoes in Fort Langley. A local association wants to ensure 2023 doesn’t see a repeat. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

Fort Lanlgey group calls for more mosquito control

Last summer was a bad one, with a lot of the biting insects swarming the shoreline

Mosquitoes shouldn’t be allowed to ruin another summer for visitors, locals, and businesses in Fort Langley, a community group calling for better anti-bug measures says.

The Fort Langley Community Association (FLCA) published an open letter to the Langley Township mayor and council on Feb. 6, about last year’s high mosquito population.

“The mosquitoes in 2022 prevented businesses from flourishing, the campground had no choice but to refund bookings, and residents couldn’t enjoy their backyards, work outside, visit the riverfront, or partake in festivals and the weekly farmers’ market without being bitten by mosquitoes,” the letter said.

Last summer was a particularly bad year for victims of the blood-sucking insects, because of weather factors.

People in the Fort dubbed it the worst year in recent memory, thanks to high water on the Fraser River early in the summer, following a long, damp spring.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs on river banks, and the eggs lay dormant until the high water hits the eggs, and they hatch. A higher freshet – the spring rise in the river as snow melts in the Interior – means more mosquitoes. Last year’s was both high and late, so a lot of mosquitoes hatched all at once during the peak of summer.

This year, the FLCA wants proactive protection.

The Township is a participant in the Metro Vancouver Regional Nuisance Mosquito Control Program. FLCA wants the program to plan for the summer now, and increase mitigation efforts in the Langley area “substantially.”

According to Shaun Calver of Morrow Bioscience, which contracts for mosquito control with Metro Vancouver, last year high water led to a lot of mosquitoes hatching all at once. About three years worth, in fact.

However, he said this year may not be as bad.

“The hope is that it won’t be,” he said.

The quantity of mosquitoes in Fort Langley and other shoreline areas is dependent on the Interior snowpack – more snow on the mountains means a higher Fraser River in May, June, and July, and more mosquitoes hatching. Less snow means fewer bloodsuckers.

Right now, the snowpack is below average.

“That could always change,” Calver notes.

The usual mitigation method is to attack mosquito larvae – which swim around in the water before emerging as the flying, biting insects – with a non-toxic, naturally occurring bacteria. It kills about 85-90 per cent of larvae.

Calver said their efforts usually start in early May, with minimal treatments if the water stays low. The end of “mosquito season” depends on when the water recedes again.

If water stays high for a long time, as we’ve seen in some recent years, you also see “seepage,” as water rises and pools even behind the dikes and rail lines along the Fraser, adding even more spawning ground for mosquitoes.

In a typical season, the water recedes for good sometime in July.

READ MORE: Mosquito swarms irk visitors to Fort Langley, Fraser River’s shores

READ ALSO: Beat the bite: expected rise in B.C. mosquitoes calls for preventative practices

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessFort LangleyFraser RiverLangley TownshipSummer

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line on track to open in late 2028, project director tells Surrey council
Next story
PODCAST: Good Bones, Character Home Renovations

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

File photo: Anna Burns
Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line on track to open in late 2028, project director tells Surrey council

2022 was a bad year for mosquitoes in Fort Langley. A local association wants to ensure 2023 doesn’t see a repeat. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)
Fort Lanlgey group calls for more mosquito control

Fans watched Super Bowl 57 at the Match Eatery and Public House in Langley on Sunday, Feb. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A Super Bowl the way it used to be for Langley fans

Pop-up banner image