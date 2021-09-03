Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are fighting a federal attempt to quash their client’s lawsuit over his removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are fighting a federal attempt to quash their client’s lawsuit over his removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Fortin’s lawyers fight bid to toss his lawsuit over removal from vaccine post

Fortin’s lawyers allege the decision to remove him was unreasonable

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are fighting a federal attempt to quash their client’s lawsuit over his removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign.

In a newly filed Federal Court submission, they say the government’s motion to toss out his case has no merit.

The Department of National Defence announced in a terse statement on May 14 that Fortin was stepping down from his position at the Public Health Agency of Canada, which he had held since November.

Military police referred his case to the Quebec prosecutor’s office five days later.

Fortin’s lawyers allege the decision to remove him was unreasonable, lacked procedural fairness and involved Liberal government interference in the military chain of command.

Fortin was formally charged in Gatineau, Que., on Aug. 18 with one count of sexual assault dating back to 1988. He has denied any wrongdoing.

RELATED: Investigation into military officer overseeing vaccines referred to Quebec prosecutor

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Unvaccinated British Columbians ‘universally opposed’ to proof of vaccination: survey
Next story
Langley mother found not guilty of murder in seven-year-old daughter’s death

Just Posted

A selection of food was being cooked up and served at the Langley Community Block Party, a food truck festival happening Friday night and Saturday in the Christian Life Assembly church parking lot. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Food truck festival gets underway

Vaccinations have been used to fight many killer diseases. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Langley resident outlines vaccine history and the wonders of science

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley mother found not guilty of murder in seven-year-old daughter’s death

‘Magic mushrooms’ are a source of psilocybin, a psychedelic drug being tested for therapeutic use. (Adastra)
Langley cannabis firm applies to produce psychedelic drugs for therapy