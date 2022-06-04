The March For Recognition leaves Fraser River Heritage Park. As the march proceeded along Lougheed Highway, four participants were struck by a vehicle. Mission RCMP are investigating / Kevin Mills Photo

The March For Recognition leaves Fraser River Heritage Park. As the march proceeded along Lougheed Highway, four participants were struck by a vehicle. Mission RCMP are investigating / Kevin Mills Photo

Four participants struck by vehicle during March For Recognition in Mission

March designed to raise awareness of former residential school children, RCMP investigating incident

Four people were struck by a vehicle this afternoon (June 4) during a march along Lougheed Highway.

Mission RCMP say two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The march, called March For Recognition, was organized by the Crazy Indians Brotherhood, and was designed to raise awareness about children who attended residential schools

According to an RCMP media release, the walk was making its way from Heritage Park, eastbound along Lougheed Highway to the location of the former St Mary’s Residential School, when one impatient driver became upset at being slowed down by the walk.

“The driver struck approximately four people with his vehicle as he tried to pass the group, sending two to hospital with minor injuries. The driver did not remain at scene,” the press release states.

“It’s very fortunate that no one was seriously injured,” said Constable Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP.

“At this time there is no indication that this incident was targeted, or that the driver’s actions had anything specifically to do with the people marching or their cause. While our investigation has only just begun, at this point this appears to be a case of someone being unhappy that their trip was slightly delayed, and took it upon themselves to endanger the lives of others to try to save a few minutes,” said Mohr.

No one is in custody at this time, however the RCMP says “thanks to numerous witnesses, police have identified the licence plate of the vehicle.”

Anyone with dashcam or cell phone video of the incident is asked to contact Mission RCMP: 604-826-7161. The highway is fully open at this time, and Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services officers are engaged in this investigation.

Previous story
Starfish program packing backpacks for Aldergrove families in need
Next story
Humane Society opposes planned Langley rodeo event

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Rodeo has been cancelled for a third year in a row. A new small rodeo planned for Langley is drawing opposition from the Vancouver Humane Society. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)
Humane Society opposes planned Langley rodeo event

Catch Me If You Can, a musical, runs for three weeks, from June 2 to 19, at Theatre In The Country, located at 5708 Glover Rd. in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man, who joined theatre to fight anxiety, bags dream role

Out of the gate, the junior Langley Thunder (including Stryker Roloff, above) were defeated 13-10 by Coquitlam Adanacs Thursday. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Like WLA counterparts, junior Thunder suffer first loss of season

Over the two weeks of the Odlum Brown BC Open, which culminates with the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup, the team at tbird is hosting upwards of 1,100 horses. (Ronda Payne/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Technology updates at tbird simplifies rider experience