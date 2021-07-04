A Big Brown Bat hanging out. Photo: Cory Olson

A Big Brown Bat hanging out. Photo: Cory Olson

Fraser Health issues rabies advisory after injured bat seen at Metro Vancouver beach

Health risks from rabies are severe and preventable only with the vaccine

Fraser Health is urging anyone who came into contact with with an injured bat at White Pine Beach in Belcarra on Saturday (July 3) to head to the hospital immediately for a rabies assessment.

The health authority said it was made aware of an incident where about nine people handled an injured bat on the floating dock portion of the park at about 7:45 p.m.

“As a precaution, Fraser Health Public Health is advising all of these people who were in contact with the bat yesterday to present to their nearest hospital emergency department and be assessed for possible rabies exposure,” the health authority said.

Bats are the only natural reservoir of rabies in B.C. While less than one per cent of bats are considered carriers of the disease, the health risks of rabies are severe and preventable only with the vaccine, ideally as soon as possible after exposure.

Individuals are asked to stay away from wild animals, including bats, as the weather warms. Anyone who comes across an injured bat or other animal is asked to call the BC SPCA Provincial Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Health

Previous story
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke
Next story
Langley woman’s appeal of foreign buyers tax fails

Just Posted

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Langley woman’s appeal of foreign buyers tax fails

Langley Township firefighters put away the boards they had brought to help, if necessary, a horse stuck in a ravine on Friday, July 2 in South Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Horse rescued from South Langley ravine

The public is invited to submit suggested questions for our local politicians, for consideration in a future At Your Service feature. Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Creating more housing, on all fronts, critical to stabilization: MPs

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience Waterpark is back open to the public. (Special to The Star)
Langley Township expands time and sessions at Aldergrove waterpark