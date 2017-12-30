VIDEO: Fraser Highway closed through Langley

Winter storm downs power lines

The Fraser Highway through Langley has been closed between 248 and 260 Streets because of downed power lines.

It was one of several cases of power lines coming down during an overnight storm that cut electricity to tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers, with most of the outages reported in Langley, Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack.

Environment Canada had issued a freezing rain warning for southeast Metro Vancouver, saying a strengthening storm just west of Washington State would be sending warm, moist air into the Fraser Valley region, causing freezing rain in areas throughout the area.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland braces for winter storms, freezing rain

More to come.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
