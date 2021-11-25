Fraser Valley Express bus service resumes with Highway 1 reopening

Entire route 66 between Chilliwack and Langley open again, says BC Transit

Folks will again be able to travel along Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Langley via public transit now that the highway has reopened.

“With the reopening of Highway 1, BC Transit will be resuming operation of the entire route 66 Fraser Valley Express between Chilliwack and Langley, effective immediately,” BC Transit stated in a release Thursday, Nov. 25.

Today, Highway 1 reopened through between Chilliwack and Abbotsford at 2 p.m. after provincial authorities shut down the key route through the Valley on Monday, Nov. 15 due to flooding.

READ MORE: Highway 1 to reopen in Fraser Valley at 2 p.m. Thursday

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley

Due to expected congestion along route 66, customers can expect possible delays and longer than usual travel times, BC Transit said.

“The organization’s thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the devastating flooding throughout the province. BC Transit will continue to support our communities with emergency assistance while maintaining reliable service for our customers.”

For the most up-to-date information, please visit https://www.bctransit.com/chilliwack/schedules-and-maps/alerts. Customers may also call the transit information line at (604) 795-3838 for further information.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBC Transit