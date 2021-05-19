Minks look out of a cage in the village of Litusovo, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a third farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits

Minks look out of a cage in the village of Litusovo, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a third farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits

Fraser Valley mink farm in quarantine after mink tests positive

3rd mink farm in B.C. with a positive COVID test since start of pandemic, ministry says

A mink farm in the Fraser Valley is under quarantine after one mink tested positive this week for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

Two more mink from that unidentified farm are suspected positive for SARS-CoV-2, pending confirmation of tests, according to the May 18 release from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

A total of 20 mink were tested for the virus, during this round of provincial surveillance, with the one positive confirmed on May 17, said the ministry.

“A plan is in place to provide feed and care to the mink during the outbreak that respects the conditions of the quarantine and maintains both worker and mink safety.”

This is the third mink farm in B.C. to have mink test positive since the start of the pandemic. One of the three was found to be in Chilliwack, after danger tape showed up blocking local driveways after an outbreak was declared last year.

No workers on this latest farm have tested positive for COVID-19, and all have received or been offered their first dose of vaccination.

The farm has 25,000 animals, the remainder of which “appear healthy and are not displaying any symptoms” of the illness.

No one knows how the mink contract the virus and ministry reps they are investigating the source. The strain detected in those cases had been circulating in people in B.C., indicating COVID-19 spread from people to animals, and not the other way around, according to the news release.

RELATED: Driveway blocked at farm after mink test positive

Genetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 has been completed in samples from the first two farms with the results showing the people and animals were infected with an identical or nearly identical strain.

The locations of affected farms are not being released, according to the ministry rep, as per sections of the Animal Health Act that prohibits the disclosure of information that would identify where an animal is located.

RELATED: Eight test positive at mink farm

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Cat who chases away coyote asked to join Port Moody, Vancouver police 
Next story
UPDATE: Harrison Lake, Chehalis area fires holding steady, slowly shrinking after multi-day battle

Just Posted

Horses and riders, such as these on 36th Avenue near Noel Booth Park, are common sights on roads around Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Safety urged on roads near horseback riders in Langley, Fraser Valley

Local riders are also being cautioned as interactions increase in spring and summer

Last year the Gallery team held its Relay for Life at a distance from other teams – but still raised thousands of dollars for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Gallery Team/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Relay for Life plans for second year of going solo

A distanced, ‘virtual’ Relay is set for June 12

A fallen tree in Langley City’s City park has been transformed by municipal workers into a rustic railing in Sendall Gardens (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A fallen tree finds a new purpose in a Langley City park

Branches were used to build a rustic railing in Sendall Gardens

On a trip to Brydon Lagoon last week, Joy Ruffeski met up with a mother goose and her babes. “Spring is a wonderful time for going for walks as you can often spot young goslings or ducklings in the numerous ponds in Langley,” she said, noting mother geese, like ducks, can prove intensely protective. “So, remembering to give the new families some distance is important.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Birds of a feather flock together

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Shortreed students rebuilt the school’s fairy garden by painting and decorating small homes. (Special to The Star)
Shortreed students rebuild fairy garden

Homes and figurines had been vandalized along Nooksack Trail near the school

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cat who chases away coyote asked to join Port Moody, Vancouver police 

Caught on camera Friday, the black cat jumps out from under a parked car and runs the wild animal out of a vacant lot

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

A photo of the Chehalis fire around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning (May 16, 2021). (Walt Bliault photo)
UPDATE: Harrison Lake, Chehalis area fires holding steady, slowly shrinking after multi-day battle

The Harrison Lake fire shrunk by five hectares by Wednesday morning from the day prior

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Paul Prestbakmo’s sister Liz receives a hug outside Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday, shortly after two youth were found guilty of second-degree murder in his August 2019 death. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Teens found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of South Surrey mechanic

Judge finds pair had ‘lethal intent to kill’ when they attacked Paul Prestbakmo

Minks look out of a cage in the village of Litusovo, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a third farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits
Fraser Valley mink farm in quarantine after mink tests positive

3rd mink farm in B.C. with a positive COVID test since start of pandemic, ministry says

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

Most Read